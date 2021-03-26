Indy's Connection
HomeIndy's Connection

Indy’s Connecting: Performing a Powerful Play in a Pandemic with LaKeska Lorene and the IRT

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

This week in our early web edition, host Emily Metheny speaks with actor LaKesha Lorene about her performance in the Indiana Repertory Theatre’s production of T.J. Young’s “NO.6.” The play is streaming until April 4 and tickets can be purchased at IRTlive.com.

During the conversation, they talk about the experience the cast had during rehearsal while following safety protocols, performing a show where opening night is also closing night, the themes and conversations the audience can take away or start a conversation about from the story, and much more.

To purchase your tickets to stream “No.6” before April 4, you can visit IRTLive.com and then join the conversation on social media by following @irtlive. By following along on social media, you can also stay in the know about upcoming Inclusion Series plays. 

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

indy's connection , IRT , LaKesha Lorene , metheny

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 21 hours ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close