Indy’s Connecting: Performing a Powerful Play in a Pandemic with LaKeska Lorene and the IRT

This week in our early web edition, host Emily Metheny speaks with actor LaKesha Lorene about her performance in the Indiana Repertory Theatre’s production of T.J. Young’s “NO.6.” The play is streaming until April 4 and tickets can be purchased at IRTlive.com.

During the conversation, they talk about the experience the cast had during rehearsal while following safety protocols, performing a show where opening night is also closing night, the themes and conversations the audience can take away or start a conversation about from the story, and much more.

To purchase your tickets to stream “No.6” before April 4, you can visit IRTLive.com and then join the conversation on social media by following @irtlive. By following along on social media, you can also stay in the know about upcoming Inclusion Series plays.

You can listen to Indy's Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

