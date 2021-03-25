Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s ‘Superstore’ Ahead Of The Series’ Finale

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The NBC comedy, Superstore, will close its doors Thursday, March 25 in the series finale. After six seasons of hilarious employee banter, fans have been given a special surprise in this newly-released video featuring the casts’ original auditions showcasing the show’s stars in there respective roles.

It's all led to this moment. Don't miss the one-hour series finale of #Superstore THIS THURSDAY 8/7c on @nbc. 💙 ☁️ pic.twitter.com/NRXC3PyoUs — Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) March 19, 2021

The seven-and-a-half-minute video features stars Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Colton Dunn and Kalika Kauahi in their last auditions before landing the roles for the award-winning comedy television series. Each audition is followed by the scene as it appeared on the show. The video details how each of the actors perfected their performance when filming the cut that eventually made its way into the show.

this cast means the absolute world to me i’m going to miss them so much pic.twitter.com/jyTKhN6uyx — chlo superstore finale! (@peraltiagosimms) March 25, 2021

The Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, who plays Amy on Superstore and executively produced the NBC series, will return for the two-hour series finale airing tonight (Mar. 25) at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Variety, Ferrera didn’t expect her character Amy to return to the show so soon after she left for a bigger cofroporate job at the big-box retailer’s headquarters in California, but news that Season 6 would be the series’ last altered the storyline a bit.

“I expected and hoped that the show would go on after my departure for many, many years,“ she tells Variety. “So it was definitely coming back sooner than I think any of us imagined. But at the same time, we knew that in the setup of how Amy left, it really lent itself to how she could come back.”

The series discussed a number of topics from immigration to union labor laws throughout the six eventful seasons. Mateo, played by Nico Santos, had a significant storyline in the show for being an undocumented immigrant. While Nichole Sakura, who portrays Cheyenne, experienced the pressures of needing to take maternity leave without the warranted paid sick days from the fictitious store’s company. The issues addressed in the series are common in America, and it was pleasant to see those stories reflected comedically onscreen.

Suit up with your favorite Cloud 9 employees one last time before the #Superstore series finale. ☁️💙 pic.twitter.com/z3TRg7eXZy — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 25, 2021

Though fans, especially those who recently discovered the series’ eloquent and masterful writing, are saddened by its departure. Fortunately enough, the past seasons episodes are available on Hulu now.

me when its 4am as the superstore finale draws closer pic.twitter.com/dF8pOh2cnd — simmosa brainrot (@chlqeve) March 23, 2021

NO BUT THE FINALE AIRS IN LIKE TWO HOURS WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/LD9AQmmzYp — kam 💫 superstore lockdown (@kxsimmosas) March 25, 2021

Catch up and be sure to tune into the season finale of Superstore tonight at 8pm/5pm ET/PT. Watch some of the cast members original auditions, courtesy of NBC’s Superstore YouTube page, below.

