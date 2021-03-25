Eliott King
HomeEliott King

Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends Thank You Note To Migos

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

 

 

Hannah Montana celebrated her 15 year anniversary in the best way possible. Montana (not Miley Cyrus) sent a bunch of thank you notes and packages to people who were part of the show.  Her boyfriend on the show Cody Linley, Corbin Bleu, and Selena Gomez were part of the recipients.  But my personal favorite was the thank you note sent to Migos which Quavo posted on his story.  She said, “I <3 your song about me! Keep Rocking! Love – Hannah Montana”.  And that is still one of my favorite Migos songs ever and if Hannah Montana still had a show they would HAVE to make a guest appearance on there LOL!  See the thank you notes for yourself below!

 

 

 

 

You can also make yourself  a rockstar ID!  Which is required to speak to Hannah according to her.  Some of these spinoff names are hilarious tho LOL!  Even Harry Styles has one!

 

source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9546010/hannah-montana-sends-friends-notes-flowers/

entertainment , hannah montana , harry styles , Migos , miley cyrus , selena gomez , twitter

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 7 hours ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Playlist
Close