Period Dramas Are Here To Stay: Watch HBO’s New Action-Drama Series ‘The Nevers’ Trailer With Zackary Momoh

Period dramas appear to be all the rave since Netflix’s Bridgerton and The Crown’s popularity within recent years. There is a new action-drama series on the prowl entitled The Nevers. In light of its release next month, HBO Max dropped a full length trailer for the Victorian piece centered around gifted women referred to as, “The Touched.”

The premise follows Victorian women who find themselves with mysterious powers, persistent enemies and a mission intended to change the world. The trailer showcases one of the series’ stars Laura Donnelly, best known for her work in The Ferryman, delivers a standout performance in the fascinating new trailer which details a sneak peek into the first six episodes making up part one of the series. Part two of The Nevers is set to air at a later date.

The Nevers, set in the last years of Victorian’s reign, is headed on HBO this spring. According to Sky Atlantic, a British pay television channel that has acquired the series, the plot will have strong feminist themes throughout mixed with a distinct science-fiction drama about a group of supernatural women.

“In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched’: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

Justice League and Buffy the Vampire Slayer director Joss Whedon is executively producing the upcoming Victorian-era drama series at HBO along with , and the network has carefully shaped its’ cast. Actors Zackary Momoh, who was featured in Harriet and Seven Seconds, and Rochelle Neil have been named series regulars alongside series leads Donnelly, Olivia Williams and James Norton.

Momoh will portray Doctor Horatio Cousens, described as “One of the few successful West Indian physicians in London. Married with a young son, Horatio’s fortunes took a dark turn when he met Amalia and discovered his own ability. Now he works with her, and with the Beggar King, those who don’t care who is or isn’t ”different,’” according to HBO’s character guide.

Neil is set to play Annie Carbey, aka Bonfire, regarded as “a career criminal who landed the ability to control fire and is happy to hire it out. Came up rough, stayed that way, but she’s neither impulsive nor cruel – just looking out for herself. No matter who she works with or for, Annie trusts only Annie, and the fire.”

The brief snapshot from the trailer and the premise alone of HBO’s newest series sounds like it will have viewers stuck to their screens. Will it be as successful as Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series, “Bridgerton,” one might ask. The 2-minute teaser trailer looks like a recipe for a successful, head-turning, jaw-dropping, viral sensation period drama series that fans are evidently eager to watch.

The Nevers lands on HBO April 11 in the US. Watch the trailer below.

Victorian women find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies and a mission that may change the world The Nevers | Streaming April 11 | HBO Maxpic.twitter.com/AupYttoerX — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) March 23, 2021

Period Dramas Are Here To Stay: Watch HBO’s New Action-Drama Series ‘The Nevers’ Trailer With Zackary Momoh was originally published on globalgrind.com

