21 Savages Flexes Some New Veneers On His Haters

Who needs an iced out grill when you can just have brand new teeth?

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Back in the day if a rapper would come into the game in desperate need of braces or extensive dental work, they would cover up their dental struggle with gold fronts or iced out grills depending on their financial success.

But these days rappers like PliesLil Yachty and Rick Ross have decided that they’d instead of covering up their grinders they’d simply invest in brand new sets of pearly whites and the trend seems to be catching on. 21 Savage is the latest rapper to drop a grip on some new chompers and judging from his IG post, the man doesn’t seem like he’ll stop smiling anytime soon.

Naturally haters gonna hate though. After debuting his spiffy new grill, trolls began to call him out for rocking fake teeth (what do y’all care?!), but the young man has taken it all in stride and responded to the negativity by simply saying “I paid 75k i’ll be damned if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine.”

Why can’t they just let the man enjoy his well-earned smile? The man was almost deported for God’s sake.

Now that all these rappers are dropping stacks on new teeth you gotta wonder if iced out grills and gold teeth will be a thing of the past going forward. Who’s gonna wanna cover up pearly whites like that?

21 Savages Flexes Some New Veneers On His Haters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

