Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Mama Is Starting A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’ To Battle LGBTQ Bullying, Allegedly

The struggle rapper has a long history of anti-trans comments dating back to her MTV’s 'America’s Best Dance Crew' days.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Seen Around - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 4

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Lil Mama is catching heat after making disparaging comments advocating for a “heterosexual rights movement,” basically teetering on the edge of homophobia. 

In an Instagram post dated last week, the “Lip Gloss” rapper shared her experiences with bullying from the LGBTQ community that inspired her pseudo-activism, reports Complex.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc,” she said in her post. “There are so many people afraid to give their honest opinion (sic) because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

The comments are among many instances where she’s shared highly problematic opinions about transgender people throughout her struggling career.  

Earlier this month, Lil Mama, born Niatia Jessica Kirkland, posted her thoughts on teenagers transitioning following First Lady Michelle Obama’s interview with Zaya Wade, the 13-year-old transgender daughter of Dwayne Wade.  

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a driver’s license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity America,” she proclaimed in a since-deleted post. 

She added, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS Used be a cat now ima dog WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

She’s since clarified her remarks during an Instagram Live conversation but did little to repair the damage caused to those offended by her words.

The controversy started after Twitter users resurfaced old clips from her appearance on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew showing the rapper criticizing a transgender dancer/choreographer Leiomy Maldonado after her group’s performance.

“Leiomy, come on. Your behavior, it’s unacceptable,” said Lil Mama, who judged the competition series for seven seasons. “I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. “You were born a man and you are becoming a woman. If you’re going to become a woman, act like a lady… You know what I’m saying? It gets too crazy and it gets confusing.”

Lil Mama Is Starting A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’ To Battle LGBTQ Bullying, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close