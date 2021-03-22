Oscars Will Carry On Without Hosts At The Show This Year

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Sources tell Deadline that the Oscars will not have hosts this year. The world continues to adjust to a new way of living and doing the things we once loved as we have experienced live events turning towards virtual productions.

This year the Oscars will not have any hosts and producers have made offers to talent in hopes that they will present the categories for the 93rd Academy Awards being held April 25 according to Deadline sources. The Academy producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh have been in serious preparations for their shifted programming due to the pandemic. It is said that producers were going to hold most of this year’s show in Union Station, because the downtown Los Angeles railway venue is spacious enough to socially distance the nominees and their families.

The Academy announced plans of filming safely prior to releasing the list of nominees. Deadline shared reports that Dolby theater will also be involved, and there is speculation Dolby will be sued for the show’s performances.

The Oscars have been making the necessary arrangements to have a safe and efficient show to honor the people and films of the year, but this virus and its’ protocols are unpredictable so plans may continue to change. The Academy announced that Glenn Weiss will return to direct the show this year, but no other statements on the show’s programming have been made.

Take a look at a full list of this year’s nominees for the Oscars below:

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” Best Actor Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” Gary Oldman, “Mank” Steven Yeun, “Minari” Best Actress Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” Best Supporting Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” Original Screenplay “Judas and the Black Messiah” “Minari” “Promising Young Woman” “Sound of Metal” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Adapted Screenplay “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” “The Father” “Nomadland” “One Night in Miami” “The White Tiger” Animated Feature “Onward” “Over the Moon” “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” “Soul” “Wolfwalkers” Production Design “The Father” “Mank” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” “News of the World” “Tenet” Costume Design “Emma” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” “Mank” “Mulan” “Pinocchio” Cinematography Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World” Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland” Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Editing “The Father” “Nomadland” “Promising Young Woman” “Sound of Metal” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Makeup and Hairstyling “Emma” “Hillbilly Elegy” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” “Mank” “Pinocchio” Sound “Greyhound” “Mank” “News of the World” “Soul” “Sound of Metal” Visual Effects “Love and Monsters” “The Midnight Sky” “Mulan” “The One and Only Ivan” “Tenet” Score “Da 5 Bloods” “Mank” “Minari” “News of the World” “Soul” Song “Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”) “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) “Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”) “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”) “Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Documentary Feature “Collective” “Crip Camp” “The Mole Agent” “My Octopus Teacher” “Time” International Feature “Another Round,” Denmark “Better Days,” Hong Kong “Collective,” Romania “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia “Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina Animated Short “Burrow” “Genius Loci” “If Anything Happens I Love You” “Opera” “Yes-People” Documentary Short “Colette” “A Concerto Is a Conversation” “Do Not Split” “Hunger Ward” “A Love Song for Latasha” Live-Action Short “Feeling Through” “The Letter Room” “The Present” “Two Distant Strangers” “White Eye”

Oscars Will Carry On Without Hosts At The Show This Year was originally published on globalgrind.com

