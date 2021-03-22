Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Limited Series Executively Produced By Martin Scorsese

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is set to portray Mike Tyson in a new biographical limited series executive produced by Martin Scorsese, best known for his cult classic films, GoodFellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. Foxx has been hinting at a Mike Tyson project for years, with his impressive impression of the heavyweight champion.

Though Variety report that the biographical series following Tyson’s life, entitled Tyson, has not landed a particular network or streaming platform yet, there are some major names tapped in to deliver the project. Scorsese is executive producing via Sikelia Productions, and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua is confirmed as director. Colin Preston, who wrote the pilot for the series, is currently working on the rest of the season.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson discusses in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx has been excited to take on a Tyson biopic for years and he has discussed the possibility dating back to 2017. Tyson, initially thought to be a film, has been in the works with Foxx’s involvement since at least 2014.

Foxx appeared on The Ellen Show in 2015 to discuss his anticipation with the day time television host.

Last summer in an interview with host, Mark Birnbaum, Jamie Foxx can be seen showing off his physique for the long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic, which has since been reshaped to be a limited series instead of a feature length film.

The latest announcement about the series comes at an interesting time. Tyson recently called for a boycott of Hulu, which has its own series on the boxer in the works titled, Iron Mike. Strangely enough, there is no involvement from the boxer himself. “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” he wrote in third person on Instagram. “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights.”

That has to be against the law somehow. We have never seen such disregard for the living when these filmmakers look to create biopics. Call the attorneys, Tyson! More updates on the series starring Jamie Foxx to come.

Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Limited Series Executively Produced By Martin Scorsese was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: