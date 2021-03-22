Indy’s Connection: Supporting Teachers with ISTA

Indy's Connection
This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Keith Gambill, Indiana State Teacher Association president and middle school music and drama teacher. Keith talked about his experience being a teacher, how the profession has changed since he started, what he has seen while teaching during the pandemic, and how children’s grownups can support teachers and staff.

While talking about ISTA, Keith explained how the organization works for teachers and staff, what ISTA does when working with legislators, and why everyone should understand how public education effects future generations and the community.

If you would like to learn more about ISTA, visit ista.org and follow along on social media. To learn more or join the Red for Ed movement, visit InvestINEducation.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

