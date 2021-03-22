Arts & Entertainment
Watch Teaser: ‘Grown-ish’ Returns With Serious Vacay Vibes In Season 4 Teaser Clip

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three

Source: Jessica Brooks / Getty

Grown-ish returns with season four on Freeform this summer. Soon after the season three finale last week, the series is back with a first look at the new season, which announced a renewal back in January.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t finished season three, stop reading here.

In the finale, Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, finally reunites with her freshman year crush Aaron, who’s portrayed by Trevor Jackson. By looks of the newest teaser, we will see the two enjoying their summer vacation as a couple, along with their mutual friend group. The short 15 second clip also shows that their friend, Vivek, successfully escaped jail after being pulled over. Last season left viewers with a major cliffhanger of Vivek being pulled over, his girlfriend finding his drug stash and quickly hiding it as the officer walked toward his window.

Fans may notice that Halle Bailey’s character, Sky is missing from his clip, because she went off to compete in the Olympics. Of course, her absence from the next season of the show is due to filming the upcoming live action The Little Mermaid as Disney’s next Princess Ariel.

Nevertheless, season four looks like it will be full of vacay fun, Zoey’s usual problematic antics and the crew’s slew of college drama as they prepare for their last year of college. Be sure to check out the short teaser clip below.

 

Watch Teaser: 'Grown-ish' Returns With Serious Vacay Vibes In Season 4 Teaser Clip  was originally published on globalgrind.com

