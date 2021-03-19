Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Sotheby’s Auctioning 50 Pairs of The Rarest Nikes In The World

The only kicks we know isn't in this collection is Offset's 1-of-1 Mustard Yellow Travis Scott Air Jordan 6's.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Scarce Air Force 1

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Okay sneakerheads, now is your chance to own a gang of pairs of the rarest Air Jordan’s and Air Force 1’s to ever grace God’s green earth, but it will undoubtedly cost you an arm, a leg, and possibly a few organs… but damnit it’s worth it.

Scarce Air Force 1

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Sotheby‘s is currently holding a Scarce Air auction which consists of 50 of the most sought after and even forgotten grails that are basically “Friends & Family” releases that the general public will never be able to get their hands on. Ever. From the Nike Air Force 1 Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold to the metallic gold OVO Air Jordan 11’s that Drake can proudly call his own, the sneakers up for grabs here are the stuff of legends.

Other notable and incredible pieces include the Eminem “Encore” Air Jordan 4’s, Air Jordan 1 “Shinedown”, and even a sample of the Air Yeezy 2 “Mismatch” that never went into production. Will Nike EVER retro the Air Yeezy line? We still waiting on those.

Rumored pieces to the collection meanwhile include the green Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburger,” purple Travis Scott Air Jordan 4’s, and black Eminem Air Jordan 4 “Carhartt.”

Most if not all of these sneakers demand north of $10,000 so if you multiply that by 50, you’re looking at a collection that will fetch at least a half a million dollars. Lord only knows who’s going to be walking away in some rare air but we doubt it’ll be DJ Khaled as that man probably has every pair in his collection already. Must be good to be Khaled. He’s the best.

Check out Sotheby’s post below and let us know if you’d be willing to bid on these if you was balling outta control.

Sotheby’s Auctioning 50 Pairs of The Rarest Nikes In The World  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close