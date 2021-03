TikTok’s highest earner not only just released her debut single “Obsessed” but Addison Rae is also the lead star in the “He’s All That” remake coming exclusively to Netflix!

She checked in with Tino Cochino to talk about all the amazing things happening in her life and even admits she loves the fact she can say she beat Venus Williams in an online tennis match!

