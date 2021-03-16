HHW Gaming: Tiger Woods Returns To The Golf Course, Well Sort Of, Signs Long-Term Exclusive Deal With 2K

It’s going to be a while till will see Tiger Woods on a physical golf course again, BUT, thanks to a new deal, the beloved golfer will be swinging his golf clubs again… virtually.

2K announced on Tuesday (Mar.15) that it sunk a hole-in-one by inking a long-term exclusive partnership with Tiger Woods, one of the world’s most celebrated golfers. The partnership includes his name and likeness’s rights to appear exclusively in the PGA TOUR 2K franchise and any other golf games published by 2K.

The deal marks the first time Woods will appear in a video game since parting ways with EA Sports in 2013. The 15-time champion was the face of EA’s PGA Tour video game franchise for 15 years before being replaced by Rory McIlroy. Speaking on the partnership with 2K, Woods expressed excitement, stating:

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen. I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

David Ismailer, President at 2K, added:

“In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery. We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director.”

As mentioned above, Woods’ partnership with 2K isn’t just him appearing in the game. He will serve as an Executive Director, and 2K will also partner with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which provides award-winning STEM curricula and college-access programs giving underserved students the tools they need to thrive.

Also announced by 2K was the company’s acquisition of privately-held HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., developers of PGA Tour 2K21, and The Golf Club franchise. The deal is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2021. Financial details were not disclosed.

If you haven’t played PGA Tour 2K21, you should consider giving it a try if you always wanted to get into golf but lack real-world golfing skills. It’s the best golf simulation out right now.

