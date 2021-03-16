Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Scam Over: Man Who Said He Worked For Wu-Tang & Roc Nation Sent To Prison For Fraud

Rolls Royce rentals when the cards hit.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Aaron Barnes-Burpo mugshot

Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office / Richmond County PD

While scammers might live a life of luxury it all comes with big risks. One man will be doing hard time for finessing folks out of hundreds of thousands dollars.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Aaron Barnes-Burpo just learned a big lesson; don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office he and some of his associates were capping big time with a goal of taking people’s hard earned money. The Crestview resident reportedly presented himself as a employee / affiliate of Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation. Without even a business card to his name he was able to hustle various entrepreneurs and business owners out of money and services including limousine rental companies, hotels and caterers. The scam also included using phony credit cards.

Last year his deeds caught up with and he was eventually arrested after the staff at the Fairfield Inn in Augusta became suspicious and alerted authorities. He and another man Walker Washington were charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft. Both men have pleaded guilty with Burpo receiving seven years of jail time. Additionally he has been ordered to payback over $300,000 dollars back to the victims.

“Hopefully, some of the businesses that were defrauded by this scam will be able to recoup some of their losses as a result of this sentence,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This is what happens when you seek a fleeting moment of fame at the expense of others. Neither law enforcement nor the community will tolerate it.”

Walker Washington still awaits sentencing in the case but good luck with that.

Photo:

Scam Over: Man Who Said He Worked For Wu-Tang & Roc Nation Sent To Prison For Fraud  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close