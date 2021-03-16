WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules

If you haven’t watched last night’s episode of The Bachelor/ After The Final Rose, MAJOR spoilers ahead. Do you think Neil Lane asked for his ring back? What a dumpster fire end to a controversial season!

I’m back, recapping Matt James’ finale episode of The Bachelor, and as always, I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter! I’m sharing my top 5 favorite Bach tweets about last night’s episode. Check out episode 11 (the finale) of “Morning After The Rose” below!