WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules

If you haven’t watched last night’s episode of The Bachelor/ After The Final Rose, MAJOR spoilers ahead. Do you think Neil Lane asked for his ring back? What a dumpster fire end to a controversial season!
I’m back, recapping Matt James’ finale episode of The Bachelor, and as always, I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter! I’m sharing my top 5 favorite Bach tweets about last night’s episode. Check out episode 11 (the finale) of “Morning After The Rose” below!
Subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 on YouTube so you don’t miss the next season of “Morning After The Rose,” and use #MorningAfterRose and tag me @RadioTheJules to have your tweets featured in the future! Tell me in the comments your thoughts on the finale, and what you think about the next Bachelorette(s)! 🌹
