Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova Donate $100,000 To Breonna Taylor Foundation

Megan Thee Stallion joined forces with retail company Fashion Nova to donate $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor foundation on the anniversary of her death.

The recent three-time Grammy Award winner called for “change” on her Instagram post, hoping to bring attention to the injustices in Taylor’s case, reports CNN.

“A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends. Breonna’s name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served,” she said. “Fashion Nova and I are proud to give $100,000 to the @breonnataylorfoundation created by @tamikalpalmer to honor the memory of her daughter.”

The statement is a much tamer approach compared to her vivid “Saturday Night Live” performance last October. Megan famously stood still in front of a backdrop that captioned Tamika Mallory’s audio calling out the “savages” who invoke violence on Black men and women.

There was also smoke for the Kentucky Attorney General, who recommended charges that allowed officers to avoid charges for their fatal actions that caused Taylor’s death.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout Negroes that sold our people into slavery,” the audio blared across the screen. Because of him, two officers walked because they “were justified in their acts and their conduct,” and one was charged for shooting into another apartment. None of the officers were charged for the death of Breonna Taylor. Read more here.

Anyway, Fashion Nova offered more color into their mission with mention of youth outreach and a call for “economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability.”

“The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support,” the apparel company wrote on Facebook.

The move is a continuation of Megan and Fashion Nova’s very successful partnership that previously grossed $1.2 million in the first 24 hours of the rap star’s clothing line.

Peep Megan Thee Stallion’s “SNL” performance below.

What a POWERFUL performance by @TheeStallion on @NBCSNL! Thank you for your nod to Breonna Taylor and for reminding others to protect Black men and women because Black Lives Matter!! #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/JIKoUav4Uy — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 6, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova Donate $100,000 To Breonna Taylor Foundation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: