Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny Exchange in New Exclusive Clip

Can 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' follow-up a hella dope 'WandaVision' series? We shall find out...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Source: Disney+ / Disney

In just a few short days Disney+ will be continuing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-Endgame storylines with the debut of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and to hype up the series we got a quick clip of what kind of dialogue we can expect when Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) team up to save the day.

In the new exclusive clip we find Sam and Bucky in a comedic exchange about “the big three” when it comes to villains: androids, aliens and wizards. After Bucky suggests that wizards like “Gandalf” don’t exist even though Doctor Strange technically qualifies as one, Sam questions how Bucky is familiar with the fictional character.

“I read the Hobbit in 1937 when it first came out,” Bucky explains calmly and matter-of-factly.

Looks like it’s going to be a hella funny relationship between these two in the coming series. Though the inclusion of Captain America will be missed, it seems like we’re in for an entertaining time when this series debuts.

Check out the exclusive clip below and let us know if you’re looking forward to Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier come March 18.

UPDATE: Here is the final trailer.

Also, peep this featurette on the making of the series.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny Exchange in New Exclusive Clip  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close