WATCH: Women’s History Month- Who Inspires You?

March is Women’s History Month, and every Monday, we’re celebrating the fabulous women of RadioNOW 100.9!  This week we asked the ladies to tell us a woman or women who have inspired them.  Get to know the ladies below and see what they had to say!

 

Serina of Tino Cochino Radio, Weekdays 6a-10a
Jules, Weekdays 10a-3p
DJ Gabby Love, Weekdays 7p-Midnight
Emily Metheny- Indy’s Connection Host, Sundays 6a
Her Story: RadioNow 100.9 Celebrates Women's History Month

