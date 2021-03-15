Indy’s Own Tiara Thomas Wins “Song Of The Year” Grammy Award With H.E.R. For “I Can’t Breathe”

Indy
A familiar face hit the Grammy Awards on Sunday (March 14th) to accept one of the biggest trophies of the night. Indianapolis’ own, Tiara Thomas along with singer H.E.R. and fellow songwriter Dernst Emile, II took home the Grammy for “Song of the Year” for the track “I Can’t Breathe.” The track was written in memory of George Floyd and African-Americans who were killed unjustly at the hands of Police Officers.

During her acceptance speech, H.E.R. spoke about how the song was created, saying “we wrote this song over FaceTime, and I didn’t imagine that my fear and that my pain would turn into impact and it would possibly turn into change.” The songwriting trio beat our Taylor Swift, Beyonce & Jay-Z, Roddy Ricch and others to win the coveted award.

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now “— Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER*

“If The World Was Ending “— Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe f. Julia Michaels)

RELATED: 2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances

RELATED: Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You Need To Know Besides “Bad”

Close