HHW Gaming: Overwatch League Presents SF Shock With AF1s Designed By Alexander-John As “Trophies”

Shiny bling is usually the reward you can always expect when you win the chip. For the SF Shock, the Overwatch League is rewarding the grand final winner with championship hardware for their feet.

The Overwatch League revealed on Friday (Mar.12) that the SF Shock was blessed with $1.4 million in prize money and a pair of Air Force 1’s designed by custom designer and artist Alexander-John as well. Custom kicks are not new to the eSports world. The Call of Duty League blessed its athletes with Air Force 1s designed by Kickstradomis and rewarded the winners with a special pair of custom DMP (Defining Moments Package) Jordan 6s.

What makes the Overwatch League Air Force 1s so special is that it’s the first shoe to be presented as an individual trophy in all sports. Alexander-John went in with the design, taking a basic pair of white on white AF1 and remixing them into a pair of kicks many will be wishing they could hop on GOAT and buy.

The sneakers have a black and white contrast while featuring nods to the back-to-back Overwatch League Grand Finals champions, the SF Shock. The kicks feature cool details like the Shock’s logo, black and grey Nike swoosh, a custom tongue, 2020 Grand Finals Champions written in Alexander-John’s signature font, and custom laces.

The insoles have also been swapped out for a colorful custom insert that takes its cues from the 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals logo design.

The Overwatch League AF1 will also come in a custom-designed box and shoe bags and feature a hangtag that will grant each recipient access to a video of Alexander-John making the sneakers that you can watch for yourselves below.

This is a championship tradition we surely can get behind.

