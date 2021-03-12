Music
Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk "No More Parties Remix," Maroon 5 ft. Megan Thee Stallion "Beautiful Mistakes" & More | Daily Visuals

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s finally Friday and with Biden’s stimulus checks set to hit bank accounts this weekend y’all know it’s about to get all kinds of lit for the next few days.

Kicking off things for this weekend is Coi Leray with her Lil Durk assisted visuals to “No More Parties Remix” where the songstress is left to clean up after throwing a massive house party. That’s literally the worst part about throwing a party in your crib. About time someone addressed it.

Megan Thee Stallion meanwhile delves into a different genre as she hops on Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes” and takes a CGI ride out of this atmosphere. Megan can do it all, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Price, Clever featuring Lil Baby, Canibus and Cambatta, and more.

COI LERAY FT. LIL DURK – “NO MORE PARTIES REMIX”

MAROON 5 FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “BEATIFUL MISTAKES”

PRICE – “AMISTAD”

 

CLEVER FT. LIL BABY – “SKITTLES”

JACQUEES FT. MULATTO – “FREAKY AS ME”

CANIBUS FT. CAMBATTA – “CANIBIS / CAMBATTA”

KENNY MASON – “PUP”

DAYGO FATTS – “TO LA MEWN”

MOZZY – “MY AMBITIONZ”

SWAGGER RITE FT. SHA HUSTLE & EVA SHAW – “COMPTON”

26AR – “I’M THE MAN NOW”

FELUKAH – “WHAT SHE DOES”

