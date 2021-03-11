Music
Home

Jora Smith “Addicted,” Bankroll Freddie ft. Young Dolph “Rich Off Grass Remix” & More | Daily Visuals

Jora Smith sizzles however she presents herself and Key Glock and Young Dolph kick it with their crews. Today's Daily Visuals.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Young Dolph's Official Album Release Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything from the up and coming UK songstress, Jora Smith, and though she’s three years removed from her debut album, Lost & Found, she’s ready to get back in the game and demand your attention.

Today the stunning crooner from across the pond comes through with some new visuals to “Addicted” where she demonstrates that no matter what look she’s rockin,’ she’s going to keep ya staring at her. She is type murda though.

Back in the states Bankroll Freddie and Young Dolph roll hard and turn up on the stoop with their peoples in their clip to “Rich Off Grass Remix.” Bubbling trees getting paper like that these days?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso and Fenix Flexin, The Hoodies, and more.

JORA SMITH – “ADDICTED”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. YOUNG DOLPH “RICH OFF GRASS REMIX”

PESO PESO & FENIX FLEXIN – “FAST 10”

THE HOODIES – “DON’T MAKE IT HOT”

GUAPDAD 4000 FT. P-LO – “SHE WANNA”

ERIC BELLINGER & HITMAKA – “SERIOUS”

YOUNG DEJI – “24 HOURS”

Jora Smith “Addicted,” Bankroll Freddie ft. Young Dolph “Rich Off Grass Remix” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close