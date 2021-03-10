HHW Gaming: A Few Helpful Tips To Aid You On Your Mission To Buy To A PS5 or Xbox Series X

It’s been roughly 5 months since the arrival of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and while the systems are different spec-wise, they both share one similar aspect, they are hard to find.

If you asked anyone what’s the most difficult thing to purchase right now, without a doubt, the PS5, Xbox Series X, and a pair of Jordans would be on everyone’s lists. Before the launch of each next-gen console, both Microsoft and Sony warned gamers that availability would be an issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were not lying on that front.

What gamers didn’t account for is the bots scooping the consoles up before they can add either one of them to their carts and swiftly dropping them on the online marketplaces like eBay or StockX. Retailers have tried numerous ways to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X into actual gamer’s hands, but those pesky resellers and their bots are persistent.

We’re not going to lie. Scoring a PS5 or Xbox Series X requires a ton of luck as well as sheer will and determination. In December, we shared a few cheat codes like creating accounts on retail chains websites and following certain accounts on Twitter who constantly share news on console drops that should have helped somewhat in that quest to secure a next-gen console.

Now, we are back to share a few more tips in tricks that have helped others that hopefully should do the same for you.

Bundles Are Your Best Friend

Console bundles are retailer’s way of trying to ward off resellers and your ticket to next-gen gaming. The only caveat is that unlike only spending the base price for the console, you’re going to have to come up with some bread. Now, depending on what the bundle consists of, you will be paying anywhere between $560- $690. That’s not bad compared to the jacked-up prices scalpers ask for just to get the console alone.

So when shopping, keep your eyes peeled, GameStop and Best Buy usually offer great bundle deals, but they also sell out very quickly, so you have to move fast once the links drop.

Persistence Is Key. Patience Is A Virtue

We don’t know of any group of people prepared for a situation like this other than gamers. When facing tough bosses or obstacles in games, gamers show a persistence level that most people don’t have to beat that tough final boss or difficult stage.

With that said, the same energy should be applied to the hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. When you click the link for a console drop and are immediately met with a sold-out sign, that doesn’t necessarily mean game over. Most people will give up, which means there might be a sliver of hope for you if you show patience and wait. Sometimes, orders get canceled for whatever reason leading to the retailer putting that console back in stock.

So, keep hitting that refresh button. You might strike gold.

Buy Directly From The Supplier

We get it, you might be trying to get those points by buying the PS5 or Xbox Series X from your favorite retail chain, but your best shot at getting a console may come by going directly to the source. Microsoft and Sony both offer opportunities to cop their next-gen consoles via PlayStation Direct or the Microsoft Store. While many flock around Best Buy, GameStop, and Target looking for consoles, you might get a leg up on the competition by buying directly from the companies, and many shoppers have gotten lucky.

To combat the bot situation, PlayStation uses a great queue system. The trick is you have to get on the virtual line quickly, and hopefully, by the time you make it to the front, there will be a PS5 digital or disc edition waiting for you.

Embrace The Wish List

A wish list is a common feature that some retail chains allow customers to utilize to learn when an item they initially wanted that’s out of stock is available for purchase. Amazon users should pay extra attention to the functionality becuase it could help them get that next-gen console that they want.

Here’s how it works, PS5 or Xbox Series X shoppers can add either console to their wish lists even if they are sold out. Once both consoles are back in stock, the console you put on your wish list will be added to your cart.

🚨 PS5 Disc available at Amazon🚨 a bit late to this but people are still checking out, add to wish list then move to basket 👉 https://t.co/6PiZgHBVfD — 🇺🇸 US PS5 & XBOX SERIES X/S STOCK ALERTS (@PS5StockNotify) March 3, 2021

It’s quite simple and easy.

Become A Twitter Hawk

If you spend most of your time on Twitter, this shouldn’t be an issue for you, but many people avoid social media like the plague, and understandably so. BUT, on your mission to land a PS5 or Xbox Series X, Twitter can be quite useful thanks to a handful of accounts who literally share nothing but information about console drops.

Here are a few of those accounts you should follow immediately.

Our final tip before we go is always to take a deep breath during your search and not to let it mess with your mind. A sound mind will lead you to glory becuase we know firsthand there is no better feeling than seeing that confirmation you scored either a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Good luck.

