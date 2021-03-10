Skai Jackson Declares Aaliyah The ‘Prettiest Girl That Ever Existed’

Aaliyah Dana Haughton’s name is synonymous with beauty. A beautiful face and equally beautiful voice and personality. The late songstress, dancer and actress is one of the most praised women in life and death. To this day, she remains the poster girl for natural beauty with her brown skin, athletic body and girl next door persona that easily transitioned between chill and sexy.

Despite her career and life being cut short in 2001, new generations love her like hardcore fans who bumped her discs back in the day. Skai Jackson recently declared Aaliyah the “prettiest girl that ever existed.”

Aaliyah will forever be the prettiest girl that’s ever existed. pic.twitter.com/zEekHuivbM — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) March 10, 2021

Jackson was jumping in on the trending topic that originated after fans recalled Timbaland’s infatuation with Aaliyah. The super producer, who crafted Aaliyah’s One In A Million sound admitted in a 2011 E! True Hollywood Story interview, he was in love with the 16-year-old singer when they worked together.

Timbaland is a wild nigga for admitting that he married his wife because she reminded him of Aaliyah. Some shit just stay in your head. — Reid (@RVAReid) March 10, 2021

“When I first met Aaliyah… I was in love with her,” he revealed in the vulnerable interview that made headlines when it first aired. “I said, ‘She (is) just a baby, I’m old.’ I said to myself, ‘I’m just gonna be her brother.’ Oh man, I was fightin’, I was fightin’ a lot – a big war. But I loved Aaliyah.”

So in love, he married a woman who resembled her. “When I first saw her, I said, ‘That’s the girl I’m gonna marry’, because she reminded me of Aaliyah,” he continued. “I thought I saw a ghost. I said, ‘Oh my goodness, do you see what I’m seeing? I ain’t crazy!’”

Like all things on the Internet, the clip resurfaced and sent Aaliyah’s name to the top of Twitter’s trending topics list.

Timberland was at war in his heart over the difference in age between he and his artist but kept a respectful boundary, however it still raised the question about inappropriate relationships in the music industry.

While Timb should have definitely kept that bit about marrying his wife because she looked like Aaliyah to himself, everyone is in agreement Aaliyah was absolutely stunning and remains in our hearts forever.

Let it be known… Aaliyah will always be a timeless beauty. pic.twitter.com/YsqkSRnAP9 — $ (@2000sphase) March 10, 2021

In other Aaliyah news, her estate gave fan an update about her music being available on streaming services, saying they are working diligently to get it done.

“Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music,” they said in an official statement.

We’ll just have to continue listening on Youtube for now.

