Indy’s Connection: Becoming a Partner in Hope with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Stephanie Dillon, Regional Development Director for ALSAC, ahead of RadioONE’s annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon.

They talked about what people can expect this year during the event, how people can give to St. Jude, how funds help children at the hospital and around the world, which St. Jude stories give are Stephanie’s favorites, and much more.

Our 2021 St. Jude Radiothon is March 11, and you can listen in or watch on the RadioONE Indy stations: AM1310 The Light (also on 92.7FM and 95.1FM), 106.7 WTLC, RadioNOW 100.9, Hot 96.3, Telemundo TV19, and, new this year, La Grande 105.1. To become a Partner in Hope during the radiothon or before, you can go to stjude.org/radio/wtlc.

