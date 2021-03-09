Beauty
HomeBeauty

A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Doja Cat / Kofi Siriboe

Source: Frazer Harrison /Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Kofi Siriboe needs no introduction. We’ve been praising his chocolatey goodness since his debut on Ava Duvernay’s Queen Sugar and his memorable appearance in Girl’s Trip (think: grapefruit).

Kofi stars as Doja Cat‘s eye candy in the artistic new visuals for her song Streets and Black Twitter has feelings about it…lusty feelings.

 

Street rose to popularity as the soundtrack to the #silhouettechallenge so it makes sense Doja would use the video to pay homage to the viral moment that greatly contributed to the songs success. But one of the more talked about scenes from the creative project comes when Doja plays a sexy spider scaling her web to devour her prey, which happens to be a bearded and grilled up Kofi.

Doja continues to push the limits of her artistry with her boundless creativity. She recently appeared on a 3D cover of V Magazine in a trippy shoot by 3D artist Jason Ebeyer and photographer/filmmaker Steven Klein.

“I didn’t know, also, that “Streets” would be doing well right now, of all times. I loved Streets and for it to blow up on TikTok a few weeks ago is completely out of my expectations,” she said, in the interview for the glossy with Sza, about Streets blowing up on Tik Tok. “That’s my favorite song off that album. And I’ve been saying “Won’t Bite” is my favorite song but “Streets” is truly my favorite.”

Sis, it’s our favorite too!

In other Doja news, she recently collaborated with Saweetie on the female anthem Best Friend, another track she bodied.

Doja is a visionary and we’re here to watch her rise!

RELATED STORIES:

INSTADAILY: Kofi Siriboe’s Melanin Is Giving Us Chocolate Fever

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close