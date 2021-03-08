DJ Indiana Jones & DJ Gabby Love
HomeDJ Indiana Jones & DJ Gabby Love

WATCH: Indy Maven Music Mondays with DJ Gabby Love

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
DJ Gabby Love

Source: Provided By DJ Gabby Love / DJ Gabby Love

Not sure if there’s anyone who loves music more than our very own DJ Gabby Love!  RadioNOW 100.9 has teamed up with Indy Maven for a new feature, Music Mondays with DJ Gabby Love!  Each Monday, Gabby Love will highlight different women in music.

This week, Gabby’s talking Ava Max and her new smash hit, My Head & My Heart, which you’ve most likely heard it on RadioNOW.  See what Gabby has to say about the record below!

Don’t forget to follow us @RadioNow1009, follow Gabby Love @DJGabyLove, and Indy Maven @IndyMaven.

 

 

Ava Max , DJ Gabby Love , Feature , Indy Maven , Music Monday , My Head & My Heart

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close