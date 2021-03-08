Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Feeds Thousands Of Families In Houston

It is estimated the effort provided over 50,000 meals to the community. 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Travis Scott continues to put on for his hometown. He and his staff organized a drive to ensure the underserved could enjoy homecooked meals.

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the “Antidote” rapper still has his city in his heart. On Saturday, March 6 his Cactus Jack Foundation, in partnership with the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvestor Turner, hosted a winter relief drive as a direct response to the record-breaking storm in the Houston area. The relief event took place at Willowridge High School in Houston.  Scott’s mother and siblings were in attendance on behalf of the Cactus Jack Foundation to show their support for their hometown. The event was contactless, drive up only, and served over 1,000 families that were affected by the historic winter freeze. Every family received fresh produce, canned food, water, masks, and PPE gear onsite. Mayor Turner held a press conference who was joined by Jordan Webster, Scott’s sister who spoke to provide words of encouragement to Houstonians.

Additionally, home deliveries were made to hundreds of elderly residents who live near the distribution site. Hundreds of meals were also delivered to first responders who assisted Houstonians during the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm. All meals delivered in the city council’s District K around Willowridge High School were made by Harvest Market and delivered on their ‘Harvest Trolleys’ (mobile grocery vehicles) in coordination with Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and District K council member Martha Castex Tatum. Key partners who contributed to the event were Houston Health Foundation, Harvest Market, HCA Houston Healthcare, who provided volunteers, and Fort Bend Independent School District, who provided school campus police, along with student and staff volunteers.

You can view footage from the drive below.

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Cactus Jack Foundation Holds Emergency Winter Relief Drive

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Feeds Thousands Of Families In Houston  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close