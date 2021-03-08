Beauty
HomeBeauty

Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy Blue Ralph Lauren Outfit

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Janelle Monae - 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty

Janelle Monae is the style queen that leaves no crumbs when it comes to fashion. Known for her monochromatic looks, the award-winning singing and actress makes bold, colorful fashion statements whenever she hits the red carpet. While she’s widely known for her black and white looks, every now and then she shakes things up by showing us just how far her style range stretches.

In an Instagram post, Janelle posed in a pair of sky blue slacks, a matching blouse, striped suspenders and white heels for Variety’s Women in Film roundtable. Styled by Mandel Korn, this Ralph Lauren ensemble screams spring! The honey blonde hair is a reinforcement of warmer days ahead. Although she introduced the color a few months back, it hits differently now that we’re only a few weeks away from transitioning into a new season.

I haven’t seen a red carpet moment that Janelle Monae didn’t thrive in. Her petite frame is always dressed to perfection in garments that speak to her personal style. She is easily one of my favorite people to watch during awards season. Now that she’s cut her hair and changed the color, I’m really excited to see how she maintains her natural tresses this summer. What do you think? Are you loving Janelle Monae in her powder blue Ralph Lauren ensemble?

 

DON’T MISS…

Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy Blue Ralph Lauren Outfit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close