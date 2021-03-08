Gap Exec Says Kanye West is “Focused” On His Upcoming Clothing Line

With all the craziness going on in the life of Kanye West as of late such as his pending divorce and rumors that he may face a campaign fraud investigation, we totally forgot that the bipolar rapper actually has a Gap collection coming out in the near future.

Apparently his Gap line is what’s keeping his mind busy as Business of Fashion recently caught up with the chief executive officer for The Gap, Sonia Syngal, who says that she Ye is still in full fashion mode even as his life is seemingly spiraling into madness.

“I spoke to Yeezy last night and he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity,” Syngal said Thursday in a call with analysts.

Well, that’s good to know.

The 10-year partnership between Kanye and The Gap was announced last year and it set to debut in the latter part of the first half of this year. It should be interesting to see what Kanye is cooking up in his Wyoming home as his previous Yeezy clothing line under adidas caught all the slander from social media in previous years. Truth be told outside of his Yeezy sneaker line under adidas, Kanye created attire hasn’t seen much success outside of the Kimye household.

Still this is a big win for the Gap as they’ve been struggling in recent years to maintain relevancy as classic brands like Ralph Lauren’s Polo and new street brands like Off-White have thrived in the new era.

For Gap, Yeezy provides a cool factor and a lot of hype to a company that has struggled in recent quarters. Sales at the Gap brand were flat in the fourth quarter, while sales of the company’s sister brands Old Navy and Athleta continued to grow.

We don’t know about a “cool factor” as Kanye’s recent controversies have hurt his rep in the Hip-Hop culture, but maybe some MAGA cult members will come out in droves to support their new favorite rapper in music. Y’all think Donald Trump will co-sign his little buddie‘s new clothing venture? Just sayin.’

Will y’all be checking for Kanye’s Gap line when it drops in a few months? Let us know in the comments section.

