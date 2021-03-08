Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich & More Announced As Performers At 63rd Annual Grammys

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS live Sunday, Mar. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, & More Will Perform At 63rd Annual Grammys

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

After having its wig pushed back due to COVID-19, we now know who will take the stage for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Next Sunday (Mar.14), the Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah will finally be going down, but, of course, it won’t have the same look as the previous awards show due to the ongoing pandemic. When the curtain rises, it will be audience-free and not at the usual location, the Staples Center, but the star power will be at its usual all-time high.

The Grammys unveiled the list of performances we can look forward to, and it’s a stacked lineup. Hitting the socially distanced stage will be Hip-Hop and R&B’s hottest acts, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich, Lil Baby, and Doja Cat.

Other performances viewers can look forward to seeing include “alleged rapper” Post Malone, Billie Eilish, BTS, Chris Martin, John Mayer, budding WWE superstar Bad Bunny and more.

Also announced is the Grammys will be paying tribute to independent venues that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted. Workers who helped work at storied iconic locations like Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Café, in New York City’s the Apollo Theater, and Nashville’s The Station Inn will have the honor of presenting awards throughout the night.

As far as nominations are concerned, “Black Is King” literally. Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations in eight separate categories, mainly from the visual album experience she exclusively launched on Disney Plus. The Third Ward native is up for record of the year for “Black Parade” and fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix.” Roddy Rich is getting his just-do after taking the world by storm with his single “The Box” off his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, earned six nominations.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS live Sunday, Mar. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich & More Announced As Performers At 63rd Annual Grammys  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close