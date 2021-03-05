Still Not The Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Is Quietly Testing “Undo Send” Button

All we want is an edit button, but Twitter is testing and giving us everything else but the one feature we are screaming for.

Following the release of its stories-like feature called Fleets and answer to Clubhouse called Spaces, Twitter is now quietly testing an “undo send” feature which Gmail users have been enjoying for quite some time already. Social media guru Jane Manchun Wong gave her followers a first glimpse of the feature in action showing the “Undo Send” timer that will give you some time to pull back that tweet you probably shouldn’t have hit send on in the first place.

Now you won’t have a lot of time. The feature only gives you five seconds to decide if you really want that possibly problematic tweet or controversial hot take to hit timelines.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Wong’s gif of the feature in action is the first time seen in the social media wild since it was first mentioned in a Twitter survey last July as the company seriously explored a subscription-based service. Twitter users recently declared the popular platform that people always tweets, “they can’t believe is free,” because the entertainment provides dead after the company announced it would allow influencers to charge for tweets in the form of exclusive content for their followers.

While this is not the edit button we wanted, the “undo send” feature could come in handy. We hope Twitter does push it out eventually.

