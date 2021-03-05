Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

SZA Teams Up With The Slow Factory To Create A Sustainable Clothing Line

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Through SZA’s Instagram page, we’re given a brief glimpse into the singer’s lifestyle. We know she loves to travel, she’s into sound baths and singing bowls, she has a very strict diet due to an overwhelming amount of allergies, and she believes in sustainable fashion.

There is no surprise that SZA’s holistic lifestyle would lead her to eventually collaborate with the Slow Factory environmental foundation to create sustainable clothing and merchandise launching in the Spring of 2021.

“I’m actually partnering with Céline from Slow Factory on getting it to be perfectly sustainable,” SZA said in an interview with POPSUGAR. “We created our own fabric based off quilted pieces of landfill fabric in different colorways. We’re just trying to make sh*t that I really want to wear, but also in a way that doesn’t f*ck up our carbon footprint or my karma, and that’s really difficult. Merch is gonna go up in the next week or so! I’m about to go through a huge cleaning in my house for the merch that we’re using coming up. It’s all literally made from recycled clothing, clothing that was already thrown away and headed to the landfill, not even clothing that was slated to be purchased again. We repurposed that.”

SZA and the Slow Factory have been flushing out ideas since 2018. They’ve teased items on @ctrlfishingco, the Instagram page for the joint venture. If you’re someone who is interested in fashion that’ll save the environment, then this collaboration is one you’ll want to pay attention to. What do you think? Are you here for SZA’s new sustainable fashion line?

DON’T MISS…

SZA Keeps Her Toned Physique By Doing Yoga

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Up HAWT #BlackGirlMagic On Rolling Stone Cover

Happy Birthday, SZA! This Is How She’s Glowed Up Over The Years

 

 

SZA Teams Up With The Slow Factory To Create A Sustainable Clothing Line  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close