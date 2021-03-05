Take A Look At The Fashion From The Highly Anticipated ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel

When you think of classic movies that speak to the Black community, the film Coming to America comes to mind. The romantic comedy that debuted in 1988, detailed the love story of an African prince on a search to find his princess. Not interested in following the family tradition of arranged marriages, Prince Akeem took a journey to Queens, NY to find his future soulmate.

Fast forward to 2020, director Craig Brewer, producers Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, and executive producers Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman have come together to give us the sequel of a lifetime.

The star studded cast includes Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Today was the film’s global debut on Amazon Prime Video. Take a look at some of the amazing fashion moments that took place throughout the movie.

Teyana Taylor showed off her chiseled abs in an army fatigue ensemble as she stood hand in hand with Westley Snipes. Both in real life and on screen, the singer, actress and mother of two shows us she’s not one to be messed with in her camouflage shorts, matching hoodie, and thigh-high boots.

Westley Snipes kept it simple in a khaki pants set with a hunter green waist belt, and colorful embellishments on the shoulders and cuffs of his shirt.

Leslie Jones looked breathtakingly beautiful in her traditional African garb. Her royal blue and gold halter back dress was accessorized with an oversized head wrap.

Garcelle Beauvais reigned supreme in her red and gold ball gown. The off-the shoulder dress cinched her at the waist and continued into an A-line style to the ground.

James Earl Jones, better known as the King of Zumunda Jaffe Joffer, looked dapper in his jeweled crown.

Arsenio Hall rocked out in his traditional gear, while Tracey Morgan wore a simple black Nautica shirt and a red hat.

The 2021 version of the film explores Akeem’s journey to becoming King of Zamunda. After discovering he has unknowingly fathered a son that resides in Queens, he adheres to his father’s dying wish of finding the young man and crowning him the prince of Zamunda. Now, Akeem and Semmi must head back to America.

The fashion from this highly anticipated film did not disappoint. What do you think? Were you feeling the style choices in the Coming 2 America sequel?

