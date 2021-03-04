Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats From Every 90’s Rap Album, Twitter Has Doubts

Let's hear all the DJ Premier remakes ASAP.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Big K.R.I.T. Performs At Ace Of Spades

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

While there is no denying Kanye West’s talent there have been some claims made about his come up. One of his collaborators is saying he can redo any production style from Rap’s golden era.

As spotted on HipHopDX CyHi The Prynce has thankfully bounced back from an assassination attempt that occurred earlier this year. The Atlanta native recentlty made a recent appearance on the No Jumper podcast. While Adam22 got him to discuss the almost tragic night it was some back and forth regarding Kanye that has the internet talking. When discussing his peer the No Dope On Sundays rapper declared that West wanted success so badly in the music industry that he went to extreme lengths to perfect his craft.

“Even when he’s doing beats, he’s going through every sample,” he explained. “I heard every album that came out from ’91 to like ’99, he redid every beat on every Hip-Hop album ever. He would get the whole Nas album and do Nas album one through 16 — every beat to a T.” CyHi went on to add more details to the story. “Everybody who came out before him, he redid their album just to teach himself how to make beats. If he going be that studious with beats, he’s going to be that way with everything. And that’s how I learned you really make sure you win, you have every option on the table.”

He also cleared the air regarding the recent footage that leaked of Yeezy barking on Chance The Rapper. In essence he says it was a family spat and nothing more. You can watch the interview below, with the Kanye chatter starting at the 37 minute mark.

Photo:

CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats From Every 90’s Rap Album, Twitter Has Doubts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close