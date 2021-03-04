Watch Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Starring In Tom Clancy Film ‘Without Remorse’

Michael B. Jordan will star in new Amazon Prime Video film, Without Remorse on April 30th. The official trailer for the film was released yesterday, where Jordan will appear as John Clark, an elite Navy Seal seeking revenge after an assassination attempt leaves him injured and results in the death of his pregnant wife, portrayed by Lauren London.

Jordan tweeted that he’s waited a year to share this film with his fans.

I waited almost a year to share this with y'all! Official trailer for TOm Clancy's #WithoutRemorse – Hittin @AmazonPrimeVideo April 30. pic.twitter.com/Q0PZNdbwki — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 3, 2021

Without Remorse is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel set within the prominent Jack Ryan universe. The book details the origin story for Clark, a character who has appeared in several of Clancy’s novels and video games inspired by the franchise.

The action-packed trailer is full of emotion from the beginning as fans watch the clip’s tragedy transform into revenge.

“There’s something inside of me that I can’t turn off,” Jordan portraying Clark says in the trailer. “A part of me that won’t stop for anything. No remorse.”

The film will feature stars Jodie Turner-Smith, best known for her role in Queen & Slim, Jamie Bell, and Lauren London.

Michael B. Jordan and Lauren London star alongside each other in the upcoming film “Without Remorse" pic.twitter.com/Kl6j7ocpya — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) March 3, 2021

Clark’s character has previously been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears. It should be a refreshing change to see Jordan in Clancy’s latest adaptation.

Without Remorse serves a follow up to the existing Amazon Prime Video political thriller series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, where John Krasinski plays the lead.

Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. Take a peak inside the action in this two-minute trailer below.

