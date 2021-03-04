Join The Indiana Sports Corp & Volunteer To Help Clean Up Indy! [Register Here]

Indy
In collaboration with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Cultural Trail, Downtown Indy, and the City of Indianapolis, join the Indiana Sports Corp as a Circle City Beauty Booster. Numerous opportunities are available for volunteers like you to pick up litter, plant flowers and trees, mulch, and more.

Gloves, bags, and any necessary gear will be provided. In addition, this elite team will receive a basketball swag bag to help you get ready for this historic moment! We have much to be excited for in the coming months with an opportunity to help Indianapolis shine.

Opportunities:

March 5 – 9 AM-1 PM, downtown corridor

March 5 – 1-5 PM, downtown corridor

March 6 – 9 AM–1 PM, downtown corridor

CLICK HERE AND REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER

