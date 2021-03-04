Her Story – RadioNow 100.9 Celebrates Women’s History Month

Women's History Month
Taylor Schaffer – Chief Deputy Mayor, Chief of Staff, City of Indianapolis

Taylor Schaffer is the Chief Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis and Chief of Staff for Mayor Joe Hogsett. She also serves as Board President for Indianapolis City Markey of and the Mary Ring Neighborhood Center.

Keisha Gray – City Market 

Keisha Gray is the new Executive Director for the Indianapolis City Market!

Gail Boudreaux – CEO Anthem

Gail Boudreaux is the CEO of Anthem, Inc and was named one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 most powerful women in the world.

Dr. Kristina Box – State Health Director of Indiana

Dr. Kristina Box is the Indiana State Health Commissioner. She has practiced Medicine for over 30 years and started her career at Community Hospitals of Indianapolis.

Kellie Hanner – CEO Indiana Donor Network

Kellie Hanner is the President and CEO of Indiana Donor Network, a position she has held since 2012. Prior to joining the Indiana Donor Network, Hanner worked at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health.

Close