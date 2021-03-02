Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With Jules

Inspire U: The Podcast
Morning After The Rose with Jules

Women Tell All…of the people watching that they’re still mean girls and NOT sorry for their actions.  Why was sweet Katie getting dragged?  Why did no one stick up for her?! *Sigh*  Have we learned nothing from this whole season?
This week, I’m recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor:  Women Tell All, and of course I’m getting a little help from Bachelor Twitter!  I’m sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode. Check out episode 9 of “Morning After The Rose (WTA)” (warning: some spoilers ahead)

 

Tell me in the comments your favorite moments, and if you think they were setting Katie up to be the next Bachelorette! 🌹  Don’t forget to subscribe to Radio Now 100.9 so you don’t miss next the next episode of “Morning After The Rose.”  Use #MorningAfterRose and tag me @RadioTheJules to have your tweets featured!
