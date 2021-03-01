Chloé Zhao Makes History As First Asian Woman To Win Best Director For ‘Nomadland’ At Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globe Awards were a sight to see, or not to see, this year after a number of glitches and technical difficulties appeared throughout the night. The same way we are faced with troubleshooting countless Zoom calls on the daily, so are Hollywood’s brightest stars during post-covid award season. There were some great moments throughout the night like Chloé Zhao winning best director for her film Nomadland.

Chloé Zhao takes home the award for Best Motion Picture Director for Nomadland. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/YvPeTUvn1b — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

In such divine timing as we celebrate the first day of Women’s History Month, Zhao made history as the first Asian woman to win best director at the Golden Globes. With the recent outpour of xenophobic hate crimes in America against Asian Americans, this award recognizes the point in time where stories of the Asian and Asian American communities are finally being acknowledged and commemorated.

Zhao’s film Nomadland follows a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. The story offers a fresh, new perspective to the movie industry and it has now become an award-winning film.

Despite the technical difficulties everyone endured during last night’s awards, it was a huge win for Black and Brown creators alike. Judas and The Black Messiah star, Daniel Kaluuya, won best-motion picture supporting actor, and though he was the first Black winner of the night, he was inadvertently silenced due to constant glitches on the last day of Black History Month. Not a good look for the historically “Golden Globes so white” programming.

Zhao receives praises on social media for her contributions with the film Nomadland.

Chloe Zhao is now the first woman to win the Golden Globe for directing since…. Barbra Streisand for YENTL — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 1, 2021

Journalist, Kyle Buchanan, shares his excitement on Twitter saying she is the first woman to win since Barbra Streisand. Streisand tweeted her sentiments stating, “It’s about time.”

It’s about time! Congratulations Chloé! Well deserved! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 1, 2021

What a beautiful way to open Women’s History Month with a win and many more accomplishments to come. Congrats to director Chloé Zhao on her historic win last night. Thanks to the women continuing to shine a light on Black and Brown stories and offering a different outlook on the way our stories are portrayed in media beyond struggle and strife.

