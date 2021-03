I was fortunate enough to be joined by the legend, the icon, the man that has created so many musical memories for so many people, Nelly! He joined me on Zoom and talked about all kinds of things. We talked about his latest single “Lil Bit” and working with Florida Georgia Line, his experience on “Dancing With The Stars”, where he ranks in the G.O.A.T. conversation, The “Buss It” challenge and more! Check out the full interview below.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: