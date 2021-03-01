Celebrity News
Hypebeast Alert: The Supreme/Nike SB Dunks Drop This Week, Expect Many Ls

The L's that 2021's already dishing out to sneakerheads are gonna have heads seeking therapy by the holidays...

The Supreme/Nike SB Dunks Drop This Week

Source: Supreme / Supreme Nike SB Dunk

Last year the Nike SB Dunk silhouette won Shoe of The Year honors thanks to some dope colorways, sick collaborations with Travis Scott, The Grateful Dead, and Ben & Jerry’s (no, seriously), and ultimately could do no wrong.

As many painful Ls as those releases distributed along the way, hypebeasts are preparing for more now that Supreme is preparing to drop their own SB Dunk collaboration on March 4th. Looking to make up for the clunker of Supreme/Dunk Low’s of 2019 (those were hella struggle), the new-look Supreme Dunk’s look hella spiffy as they incorporate some faux crocodile skin on the silhouette’s overlays while some small gold stars lace the midfoot base around the swoosh.

L's On Deck: The Supreme/Nike SB Dunks Drop This Week

Source: Supreme / Supreme Nike SB Dunk

With the “Sup” logo stamped on the insoles and a “WORLD FAMOUS. Supreme/Nike” hangtags also featured, these kicks are bound to go for at least triple their retail price on the second-hand market.

The Supreme/Nike SB Dunk Low will drop on Supreme’s website on Thursday at 11 am in four different colorways (“Black,” “Mean Green,” “Hyper Blue,” and “Barkroot Brown”) and are basically already sold out as them sneaker bots are already chomping at the door of their site.

Will y’all be trying to cop a pair come Thursday morning, or will y’all just avoid another frustrating and heartbreaking release and try for the Air Jordan 1 “UNC” Blue’s come Saturday morning?

Let us know in the comments section.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

Hypebeast Alert: The Supreme/Nike SB Dunks Drop This Week, Expect Many Ls  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

