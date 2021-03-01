Indy’s Connection: Understanding the Difference in Vaccines

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke again with Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease physician with Indiana University Health. They spoke about what amount of vaccinations would lead to heard herd immunity, how a two shot vaccine differs from a one shot vaccine, and more.

To start this conversation, Dr. Dbeibo briefly recapping what a vaccine is and how it works to build immunity. To hear more information from Dr. Debeibo, you can go to radionowindy.com to listen to the first conversation where they talked more in depth about how vaccines work and how to start the conversation about misinformation about vaccines with your family and friends.

To stay up to date with information about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.

Locally, you can see what is happening in Indiana on the state health department's website dashboard coronavirus.in.gov.

