Indy's Connection
HomeIndy's Connection

Indy’s Connection: Understanding the Difference in Vaccines

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke again with Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease physician with Indiana University Health. They spoke about what amount of vaccinations would lead to heard herd immunity, how a two shot vaccine differs from a one shot vaccine, and more.

Inspire U: The Podcast

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke again with Dr. Lana Dbeibo, an infectious disease physician with Indiana University Health. They spoke about what amount of vaccinations would lead to heard herd immunity, how a two shot vaccine differs from a one shot vaccine, and more.

To start this conversation, Dr. Dbeibo briefly recapping what a vaccine is and how it works to build immunity. To hear more information from Dr. Debeibo, you can go to radionowindy.com to listen to the first conversation where they talked more in depth about how vaccines work and how to start the conversation about misinformation about vaccines with your family and friends.

To hear the first conversation with Dr. Dbeibo, you can find it here.

To stay up to date with information about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.

Locally, you can see what is happening in Indiana on the state health department‘s website dashboard coronavirus.in.gov.

You can listen to RadioNOW 100.9 Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6 a.m. or check out past episodes on radionowindy.com or our YouTube page.

covid , indy's connection , metheny , Vaccine

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close