Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French Bulldogs After Her Dog Walker Is Shot

Lady Gaga is not in the best of moods.

The Oscar and Grammy Award-winner posted a $500,000 reward for the return of her two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, after the dogs were stolen on Wednesday (February 24) in Los Angeles. In the process, her dog walker was shot.

Have any tips towards retrieving the two dogs, fans can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Per CNN, the dog walker was shot around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Hollywood. The male suspect in the shooting took the two dogs from the dog walker, shot him using a handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan. The dog walker was transported to a local area hospital where he is recovering.

Gaga recently performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and released her last album, Chromatica last year.

Close