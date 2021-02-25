Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Plays The Black Regina George In Her Latest Promo For Coach

Inspire U: The Podcast
Coach 1941 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

In real life, Megan Thee Stallion is anything but a mean girl. According to her latest brand ambassador promo video for Coach, Meg channels her inner H-Town Baddie to give us the modern-day hot girl version of Regina George’s character from the pop culture movie, Mean Girls.

 

In her post she wrote, “The Htown Hottie aka the Hot Girl @coach aka Thee Black Regina George 💁🏽‍♀️ Coach Tv Fall 2021 watch now on @coach ‘s IG #coachforever2 #coachny”

Honestly, Megan Thee Stallion can definitely be the Black Regina George. She has become the object of most people’s affection and women everywhere are inspired by her work ethic, position on protecting Black women, and most obviously her music. While she isn’t necessarily a mean girl, she is a strong Black media figure using her influence for good.

This Coach promo video is one of many done by the ambassadors. Our beloved Michael B Jordan has a hilarious 70’s-inspired clip of him walking through the streets of New York City to a remixed version of the Shaft theme song.

The brand captioned, “Right on, it 𝘪𝘴 that ‘70s movie you know and love. The one starring leading man #MichaelBJordan (with a cameo by rapper and songwriter #Cordae). Volume up for the full experience.

Presented on Coach TV and created in collaboration with #FrancesFrances and the #CoachFamily, this vignette is part of our #CoachForever2 series.”

Who ever runs Coach’s creative and marketing team is doing a great job at keeping the brand fresh, while reaching all generations. I can see people of all ages relating to these promo clips because they tie in so many iconic eras. I mean, Michael B Jordan as a modern-day Shaft? Genius! Megan Thee Stallion refining the Regina George character? Again, genius. What do you think?

 

DON’T MISS…

Meg Thee Stallion Partners With Coach To Gift Coats And Care Packages In Houston

Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring Super Bowl Commercial

Megan Thee Stallion Plays The Black Regina George In Her Latest Promo For Coach  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close