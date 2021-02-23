Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together

Inspire U: The Podcast
Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Spotify Podcast

Source: Spotify / Spotify

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for latest podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA” on Spotify Monday (February 22). Obama has become a blossoming content creator following his presidency after launching his own production company, Higher Ground, with his wife Michelle Obama. His latest project is this podcast featuring an unexpected friend in rockstar, Bruce Springsteen.

From the outside looking in, Obama, a lawyer and politician from Hawaii, and Springsteen, a rockstar from New Jersey, may appear to be an unlikely pair, but Barack Obama assures the people that they have more in common than you might think.

“But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” he says to The New York Times. “About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

The former president and the rocker launched the Higher Ground-produced “Renegades: Born in the USA” podcast on Spotify on Monday.

The duo introduced their joint venture with two episodes, the first titled “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship.” Mr. Obama reflects on the strife caused by an imminent pandemic and the racial injustices in America. He questions how the country can now “find our way back to a more unifying story,” he shares in a statement to The New York Times.

An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close