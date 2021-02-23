Eliott King
Justin Bieber's Surprise Performance at "Stream On" Event

Spotify hosted it’s first ever live streaming event last night with “Stream On”.  Justin Bieber gave the people a couple of surprises.  First of all it was a surprise that he was even there.  Secondly, he did a brand new version of his hit with Benny Blanco “Lonely”.  It was quite the performance with Bieber singing his hits “Holy”, “Lonely”, and “Anyone”.  You can see the full performance below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9529743/justin-bieber-spotify-stream-on-event-performance/

