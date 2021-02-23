Entertainment News
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With Jules

Inspire U: The Podcast
Morning After The Rose with Jules

Okay, my dress is more wild than last night’s episode…the MOST non-dramatic episode ever!  But hey, at least we aren’t focusing on mean girl drama anymore.
You know I love to scroll through Bachelor twitter while I’m watching, so I’m back recapping last night’s episode of The Bachelor, by sharing my top 5 favorite tweets about last night’s episode!  Check out episode 8 of “Morning After The Rose.”  🌹 (warning: some spoilers ahead)
Who do you think will get the final rose?!  I want it to be Michelle, but I’m not feeling so good about what Matt’s decision will be.  Subscribe to RadioNow 100.9 on YouTube so you don’t miss next week’s episode of “Morning After The Rose,” and use #MorningAfterRose to have your tweets featured!

