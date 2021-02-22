Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kid Cudi Tapped To Star In and Produce New Horror Thriller ‘X’

Inspire U: The Podcast
Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kid Cudi is making moves and this time it’s back to silver the screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Pursuit of Happiness” MC will star in the upcoming film, X, written and directed by horror guru Ti West. The details surrounding the plot are currently limited, but the details available to the public reveals that the premise is based on the making of an adult film, noting that production will soon begin in New Zealand.

While the information regarding the project is scarce, Kid Cudi took to Instagram to announce his involvement in the project writing that the opportunities that are coming forward are just a glimpse of the plans he has for his life and career.

“From here on out you will see Mr glow in everything I do,” Kid Cudi wrote in the four slide post. “I will show the world I am a true force and nobody can stop me. I think it, I can make it happen.”

And make it happen he is, in addition to his newly acquired roles with X and recent appearances in both HBO’s “Westworld” and Bill and Ted Face the Music, the Clevland bred artist is set to debut his album/film Entergalactic on Netflix in 2022. But movies aren’t the only thing on his radar, last month Cudi also announced that he’s creating a new TV series, revealing that he had a discussion with 50 Cent to produce a new show.

“Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted. “Big things happening!! I’ll keep u posted. 50 is one of my favorite emcees and he’s also a really great guy w a good heart.”

In addition to film and TV, Kid Cudi recently added to his discography with the release of his highly anticipated album, Man on the Moon III, shortly before announcing his fashion partnership with Hip-Hop staple BAPE.

As previously reported, in a tweet on Wednesday (February 17), Cudi teased his recently released collection with the Japanese streetwear brand while briefly immersing himself in the nostalgia of his meteoric rise that started with his hustle inside of Bape’s retail stores.

“My first full collection with my last 9 to 5!!!” Cudi wrote in a tweet containing photos of the collection.

Check out images from the collection below and to view the lookbook in full, click here,

Kid Cudi Tapped To Star In and Produce New Horror Thriller ‘X’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close