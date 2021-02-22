Eliott King
WATCH: Daft Punk Announce Breakup With Video

It’s a sad day in the music industry.  Legendary EDM duo Daft Punk announced their breakup today after 28 years together. They have been icons and pioneers for EDM music and have provided us with timeless jams like “One More Time”, “Get Lucky” with Pharrell Williams and “Starboy” with The Weeknd.  They have this ability to grab our attentions without ever speaking a word.  So when they released their video “Epilogue” it was no surprise there weren’t any words spoken, but the message was loud and clear.  It is a heart wrenching 8 minutes but also so beautiful in the story that it tells.  We wish them the best if they just retire or whatever they decide to do next.  It definitely sets up an epic comeback tour.  Check out their video and all the love pouring in on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/dance/9529419/daft-punk-break-up-artist-reactions-mark-ronson-dillon-francis-tokimonsta/

